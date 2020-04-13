WWE deemed an essential business
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirms #WWE has now been deemed an essential business.
April 13, 2020
Orange County Mayor Demmings just now on WWE maintaining live tapings:
"Originally, they were not deemed an essential business. With some conversation with the governor's office regarding the governor's order, they were deemed an essential business."
April 13, 2020
You can’t sh*t on Sports Entertainment, because Sports Entertainment is officially essential baAAAbAAyyy !!
There is NOTHING essential about entertainment. This is just putting lives at risk. Such BS.
Translation: money was exchanged (more likely than not)
We’ll see how essential they are if/when more people end up testing positive for the virus.
This sets a bad precedent. First WWE, then AEW, then TNA, ROH, the territories, UFC, boxing. It’s no wonder we’re above Italy in cases now.
@Mackdeezy: Well, the U.S. also has over 6 times the population of Italy, so that could also have something to do with it. Still much fewer per capita.