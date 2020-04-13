WWE deemed an essential business

Apr 13, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

5 Responses

  1. CM Chippunk says:
    April 13, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    You can’t sh*t on Sports Entertainment, because Sports Entertainment is officially essential baAAAbAAyyy !!

  2. Ian Wilz says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    There is NOTHING essential about entertainment. This is just putting lives at risk. Such BS.

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    April 13, 2020 at 10:17 pm

    “With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business.”

    Translation: money was exchanged (more likely than not)

    We’ll see how essential they are if/when more people end up testing positive for the virus.

  4. Mackdeezy says:
    April 13, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    This sets a bad precedent. First WWE, then AEW, then TNA, ROH, the territories, UFC, boxing. It’s no wonder we’re above Italy in cases now.

  5. What? says:
    April 14, 2020 at 12:26 am

    @Mackdeezy: Well, the U.S. also has over 6 times the population of Italy, so that could also have something to do with it. Still much fewer per capita.

