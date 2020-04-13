WWE back to “normal business” with live broadcasts from tonight

WWE is resuming live broadcasts with tonight’s Monday Night Raw, a decision which has raised some eyebrows as WWE is being criticized for not taking care of the health of its employees during this pandemic.

With tonight’s show it will be “business as usual” so to speak, apart from having no fans inside the Performance Center. The shows will return to regular episodes rather than a bunch of replays, something which already happened with this past Friday’s Smackdown on FOX.

Ever since the empty arena shows started last month, WWE took a hit in the viewing numbers as fans turned away following replay after replay of old content with major cable news networks stealing the audience every night.

Jerry “The King” Lawler will return to the announce booth for Raw tonight as well and all talent are in a local area hotel. Lawler has been missing from the majority of these shows and also missed WrestleMania due to his health as a precautionary measure.

WWE last week confirmed its first case of COVID-19 among its employees. Although the company did not mention who it was apart from saying the person is an on-screen talent, WWE said that the individual has recovered.