Rebellion 2020 to take place over two episodes of Impact on AXS TV

The planned April 19 Rebellion pay-per-view which was first cancelled by Impact Wrestling last month will now take place over two episodes of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

The show, taped with a bunch of other episodes of Impact from Nashville, will air on April 21 and April 28. Originally, the show was going to take place from Terminal 5 in New York City but the coronavirus pandemic also forced Impact to cancel its planned shows. Lockdown, March Breakdown, and There’s No Place Like Home were all scheduled for March and April. Impact said that the show was taped in a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC.

Rebellion will air for free on AXS TV and Twitch in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada, along with international IMPACT! broadcast partners. Tessa Blanchard vs Eddie Edwards vs Michael Elgin in a triple threat match for the Impact World title headlines the show.