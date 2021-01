Person in WWE tested positive for COV-19, Io Shirai’s dream opponent, Brandi/Darby, more

– Brandi Rhodes video with Darby Allin now online…

– Io Shirai on her dream opponent…

Lita vs Io Shirai….

This is absolutely my dream match!!

😈🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/GjLyL7PKmD — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 12, 2020

– The Wrestling Observer reports that The person who tested positive for COVID-19 in WWE was an unnamed member of the broadcast team.