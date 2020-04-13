New WWE series Fight Like A Girl debuts on Quibi today

WWE’s newest series, Fight Like A Girl, debuts exclusively on Quibi today, the newest mobile-only streaming service.

The transformational series will feature episodes including Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch, NXT Women’s champion Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Paige, Nia Jax, and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella.

The episodes are hosted by WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon who pairs a young woman struggling with a personal issue with a WWE Superstar to help her over obstacles, become tougher, stronger and healthier versions of their former selves inside and out.

The series was shot at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida last year and each episode features a transformation and a reveal.

Stephanie McMahon, Susan Levinson, and Ben Zierten are the Executive Producers for WWE Studios while Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer are the Executive Producers for Critical Content, who jointly produced the show with WWE.

Quibi is available for free for 90 days and then $4.99 per month and is available on mobile devices only.