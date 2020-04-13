Lana: “Paul Heyman is so incredible”

“Paul Heyman is so incredible. Paul Heyman has been one of my favorites for as long as I can remember since I was a little girl. He and Stephanie McMahon are the reason why I wanted to become a WWE Superstar because they are such compelling storytellers and entertaining, and they’re really able to drive the story by being on the mic and talking and being entertaining, and smart and compelling. I feel he’s really able to bring that to the table as well. When he’s a character and when he’s on the microphone, he’s able to tell those compelling stories, and he brings that as a show runner. I feel like he’s given so many people opportunities, who wouldn’t otherwise have opportunities. And the way he tells the story across the show, I feel like everything’s very intertwined and threaded. I feel like that’s a very, very, very interesting quality and that’s how scripted television goes. Everything is threaded. And I feel like everything is a lot more threaded on RAW, which I really, really like, and I actually thankful that a lot of people are getting opportunities that haven’t always had opportunities. And I’m excited to see what’s to come.”

source: sportskeeda.com