Becky Lynch on her WM match: “It was strange to watch”

“It was strange to watch it as a fan but it puts you in a whole different perspective and I think that’s important for us. Sometimes as wrestlers we get trained to look for more critical things and once you can sit back and just watch it and enjoy it and realize the hard work and creativity everybody put in to try and put on the best possible show, it was really awesome to see.”

source: extra.ie