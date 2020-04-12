WWE defends decision to resume live TV broadcasts

Following the first COVID-19 positive case within WWE, the company issued a statement to ESPN defending their decision to resume live television broadcasts from tomorrow night at the WWE Performance Center.

“We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times. We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff,” the statement said. “As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

The individual who tested positive for the coronavirus is an on-screen talent but the company did not specify who it was. The person got infected after he hung out with two other people who work in the health sector after WrestleMania tapings. WWE did not hold any tapings for two weeks after WrestleMania so the individual was not in contact with anyone in the promotion. WWE has said that the person has fully recovered.

How WWE is being allowed to continue to operate in Florida when the state remains under lockdown remains a mystery as well. ESPN reached out to the office of Governor DeSantis but a request for comment was not immediately returned.