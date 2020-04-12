Rousey doubles down on comments as Jax threatens to “knock her the f*ck out”

Ronda Rousey has doubled down on her comments that sparked outrage among wrestling fans and women in the business and said that anyone who is mad that she called pro wrestling “fake fights for fun” has never been in a real fight.

“While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos — no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism,” Rousey said.

The former UFC and Raw Women’s champion admitted that wrestling 300 days for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession but asked what would happen if you got in 300 real fights a year. “You would be dead,” Rousey concluded while also using the hashtag #kayfabekiller.

She then uploaded another tweet with a video saying goodnight to “jabronie marks without a life that don’t know it a work when you work a work and work yourself into a shoot, marks!”

Meanwhile, Nia Jax also responded to Rousey’s comments and said she cannot wait for Ronda to return to WWE. “Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out,” Jax said, adding her own hashtag #TestMeBitch. Jax is not one of Ronda’s fans and she reported her to management when Bliss was getting injured everyday when wrestling Ronda during the Summer of 2018.

So far, only one person has jumped to Ronda’s defense, and that’s fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler. “How dare Ronda care more about her family than pleasing fans that are never happy?” the former NXT Women’s champ tweeted.