Nia Jax shoots on Ronda Rousey’s comments

Apr 12, 2020 - by James Walsh

As we reported yesterday, Ronda Rousey took a shot at wrestling fans and fans of the WWE, calling them ungrateful for how they reacted to her run there. She also described pro wrestling as ‘fake fighting for fun’. Lana and Alexa Bliss both reacted angrily, as did fans online. Rousey later defended herself and said that those who are mad have never been in a real fight. Shayna Baszler also stood up for her friend.

Now Nia Jax has got in on the action, promising to knock out Rousey and make her look bad.

She wrote: “I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeb—h”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. KRKO says:
    April 12, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    Lol Nia can’t even make herself look good in the ring

  2. Tollefaan says:
    April 12, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    But she can Ronda. That’s easier, you dope.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Billie Kay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal