Drew McIntyre Thanks The Rock For Seeing His Potential

source: TMZ

WWE’s newest champ Drew McIntyre is giving a sincere shoutout to The Rock for believing in his potential before he ever dreamed of getting a belt … and the video will hit you right in the feels.

Let’s take you back to July 2019 when TMZ Sports posted a video of Dwayne Johnson being asked to name a wrestler who could be the next big thing.

The Rock quickly shouted out McIntyre — explaining, “I think he’s got a great look, great build” and insane potential!

Well, the video made quite an impact on Drew — who says it came out of the blue at a time where he was still trying to find his identity in the ring.

And, to hear someone like The Rock publicly talk about his talent gave him a huge boost to his confidence and his career.

Ya gotta watch the clip … Drew is incredibly humble and grateful for the support — and he’ll never forget it.

In fact, now that he’s become a champion himself, Drew says he will always remember to pay it forward and help other people in his life looking to get to the next level.