Undertaker Praises Firefly Funhouse Match with Cena and Fiend

In an interview with Nine Line Apparel on Instagram Live (clips via @TheNextBIGThing on Twitter), The Undertaker praised the work of both John Cena and Bray Wyatt for the Firefly Funhouse match that happened last weekend at Wrestlemania.

He said: “It was different and it was entertaining. To me, it was entertaining. It made you think. You know, and it puts you in that state like, ‘okay, where are they going and what are they going to do?’ Again, I think for the circumstances, I thought it worked. Can I give you all the nuances of it? No, because I wasn’t there and I don’t know. I don’t know what the whole psychology of it was. But for that for this WrestleMania and you know, the things that the parameters that we had on us, I thought it worked and it was like, you didn’t take your eyes off of it because you were like, ‘what the hell’s coming next?’ Definitely not traditional. And probably not…I don’t know if you’ll ever see another one or if you do, It would be it would probably different. But I don’t know, man. You know, sometimes you got to make chicken salad out of chicken

sh-t.”