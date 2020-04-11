Shayna Baszler Defends Ronda Rousey From WWE Fans

As we reported yesterday, Ronda Rousey had an interview in which she called pro wrestling ‘fake fighting for fun’. This resulted in a lot of wrestling fans, and wrestlers like Lana and Alexa Bliss, taking offense. One of those who didn’t was Shayna Baszler, who instead defended her friend on Twitter.

She wrote: “HOW DARE RONDA CARE MORE ABOUT HER FAMILY THAN PLEASING FANS THAT ARE NEVER HAPPY!!!”