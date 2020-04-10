WWE News and Notes

– Via WWE.com: “World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) today announced that it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn, its Annual Meeting of Stockholders due to the rapidly evolving public health concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental actions related thereto, including the State of Connecticut’s Executive Order No. 7H dated March 20, 2020. The Annual Meeting is scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday April 16, 2020. The Annual Meeting will be convened and then immediately adjourned to a time and place that will be announced at the meeting and by press release. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on April 16.”

– The Money in the Bank PPV will be taped at the Performance Center this weekend.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Roman Reigns has no timetable for his WWE return and nobody in the company is pushing him to do anything he’s uncomfortable with. He’s on his own best judgment for when it would be safe for him to start working again during the current COVID-19 pandemic. (thanks to Angrymarks.com)

– Steve Austin with Ric Flair…

