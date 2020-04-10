The Rock talks about his most meaningful pro wrestling match

“Most meaningful match of my wrestling career? Honolulu, Hawaii. No big PPV show or TV production. One match. One night only. Sell out hometown crowd. The first and only time I would ever wrestle in my islands. For decades, Hawaii always represented struggle and grit for my family. After the match, while we quietly and gratefully celebrated in my locker room with my family – my grandmother says, ‘We finally made it’ and those four words sealed the deal. Thanks for the great question and thanks for hanging in there while I got emo. I’m poised and experienced enough to take long pause and smile so I don’t start the attractive ugly cry. Love y’all and everyone stay healthy and safe.”