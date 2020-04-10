The Revival have Changed their names on Twitter
Both former WWE Superstars have changed their Twitter handles to reflect their new names. Dash Wilder is now Cash Wheeler. Scott Dawson is now Dax Hardwood.
Those names are worse than most stuff WWE comes up with.
What did they do that for?
Oh wait, it’s Harwood, not Hardwood. Kind of a big difference there. One is his last name and one, well you know.
Not crazy that about the first names, but they are going with their real last names.
No complaints from me.
Sound like two riverboat table bosses from Tunica Mississippi. Ken Usten would be proud😂
I love it!