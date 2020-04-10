The Revival have Changed their names on Twitter

Apr 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Both former WWE Superstars have changed their Twitter handles to reflect their new names. Dash Wilder is now Cash Wheeler. Scott Dawson is now Dax Hardwood.

5 Responses

  1. Ian Wilz says:
    April 10, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Those names are worse than most stuff WWE comes up with.

  2. Mike Tulino says:
    April 10, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    What did they do that for?

  3. Ian Wilz says:
    April 10, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Oh wait, it’s Harwood, not Hardwood. Kind of a big difference there. One is his last name and one, well you know.

    Not crazy that about the first names, but they are going with their real last names.

  4. Bulldawg says:
    April 10, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    No complaints from me.

  5. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    April 10, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Sound like two riverboat table bosses from Tunica Mississippi. Ken Usten would be proud😂

    I love it!

