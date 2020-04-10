Talent called up to the WWE main roster

Apr 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News
Are they going to actually do something with them?
Probably not. That seems what happens when you are on the main roster.
And yet, people keep being shocked when it happens.
God I hope they do something with them. I’ve personally loved this group since they started.
