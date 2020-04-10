Talent called up to the WWE main roster

Apr 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

4 Responses

  1. Ian Wilz says:
    April 10, 2020 at 10:20 pm

    Are they going to actually do something with them?

  2. Jason Mesick says:
    April 10, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    Probably not. That seems what happens when you are on the main roster.

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    April 11, 2020 at 12:06 am

    And yet, people keep being shocked when it happens.

  4. Bulldawg says:
    April 11, 2020 at 10:18 am

    God I hope they do something with them. I’ve personally loved this group since they started.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Raegan Fire

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal