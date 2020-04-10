Bryan Danielson wins Bracket of Honor Championship

BRYAN DANIELSON WINS BRACKET OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP Danielson defeated CM Punk in the finals of the Bracket of Honor online tournament: https://t.co/gp7Sm25VwU Thank you for voting! Should we have another online tournament? pic.twitter.com/0JpNxr0iKh — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2020

With “The Final Countdown” blaring, ring announcer Bobby Cruise makes the official announcement: “The winner of the match and the Bracket of Honor champion, ‘American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson!”

Danielson defeated CM Punk in the finals of the Bracket of Honor online tournament, which began with 32 wrestlers (the 27 ROH World Champions and five “wild cards”).

It was a tough road to the title for Danielson, who beat Colt Cabana, Austin Aries, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Punk.

Thanks to everyone who voted in the Bracket of Honor.