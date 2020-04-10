Bryan Danielson wins Bracket of Honor Championship

Apr 10, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

With “The Final Countdown” blaring, ring announcer Bobby Cruise makes the official announcement: “The winner of the match and the Bracket of Honor champion, ‘American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson!”

Danielson defeated CM Punk in the finals of the Bracket of Honor online tournament, which began with 32 wrestlers (the 27 ROH World Champions and five “wild cards”).

It was a tough road to the title for Danielson, who beat Colt Cabana, Austin Aries, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Punk.

Thanks to everyone who voted in the Bracket of Honor.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Raegan Fire

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal