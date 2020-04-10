4/10/20 WWE 205 Live Recap

The opening credits toll. Byron Saxton and Jon Quasto are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Match #1 – Singles Match: Danny Burch vs. Tony Nese

They lock up and Burch backs Nese into the corner. Nese goes behind for a waist-lock, but Burch counters into a wrist-lock and takes Nese to the mat. Nese gets free and backs Burch into the corner, then takes him down with a side headlock take down, but Burch counters with a roll-up for two. Burch trips Nese up and applies a knee bar, but Nese gets to the ropes. Nese takes Burch down and applies a modified ankle lock, but Burch gets free. Nese drops Burch again and applies a knee bar, but Burch gets to the ropes. Burch kicks Nese in the face and takes him down with a side headlock take down. Nese turns it into a head scissors, but Burch gets free and goes back to the headlock. Nese gets free and runs the ropes, but Burch trips him back to the mat. Nese gets Burch to the apron and elbows him to the floor. Nese slams Burch into the barricade and then into the apron and tosses him back into the ring. Nese stomps on Burch and connects with a splash. Nese goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out.

Nese applies a body scissors, then turns it into a waist-lock. Burch counters with a jaw-breaker and drops Nese with a few right hands. Burch delivers an uppercut and clotheslines Nese. Burch clotheslines Nese in the corner and kicks him in the face. Burch connects with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Burch sends Nese to the corner and charges, but Nese dodges. Nese takes Burch to the mat and delivers a double stomp. Nese goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out. Nese drapes Burch over the ropes and connects with the springboard moonsault. Nese goes for the cover, but Burch kicks out. Nese picks Burch up, but Burch counters and locks in the cross-face submission. Nese counters with a roll-up for two and then delivers a chop. Nese suplexes Burch into the corner and delivers the Running Nese and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tony Nese

-After the match, Nese goes to the announce table. He says there shouldn’t be a tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, because he should have never lost the title in the first place.

A promo from the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Jordan Devlin, airs. He says whichever fraud picks up the interim title, he will prove to them that there is only one Irish Ace and only one Cruiserweight Champion.

Nese is still at the announcers table saying he is the Cruiserweight Champion. Jack Gallagher makes his entrance and gets in Nese’s face. Gallagher tells him to leave and Nese tells Gallagher that he better hope they don’t meet in the tournament.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jack Gallagher vs. Oney Lorcan

Lorcan backs Gallagher against the ropes and applies a Full Nelson. Gallagher counters and takes him down, but Lorcan applies a head scissors. Gallagher gets free and delivers a few shots to Lorcan. Lorcan counters into an ankle lock, but Gallagher gets free. Lorcan takes Gallagher down again and they battle to the ropes. Lorcan takes Gallagher down again and works over his ankle. Lorcan counters and kicks Lorcan in the midsections a few times. Lorcan comes back with a few chops, but Gallagher slaps him in the face. Gallagher delivers body shots in the corner, but Lorcan comes back with a back suplex. They exchange shots on the mat and battle to their feet. Gallagher backs Lorcan into the corner, but Lorcan counters with chops. Gallagher delivers a few headbutts, but Lorcan comes back with a hip attack in the corner and then he drops Gallagher with a half-and-half suplex. Lorcan goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out. Lorcan drops Gallagher with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out.

Lorcan puts Gallagher up top and goes for the half-and-half, but Gallagher counters with elbows. Gallagher connects with a cross-body, but Nese comes back to ringside with a chair. Gallagher stares at him and Nese sets the chair up and takes a seat. Lorcan rolls up Gallagher, but Gallagher kicks out and delivers a headbutt. Nese jumps in the ring and attacks Gallagher.

Winner via disqualification: Jack Gallagher

After the match, Nese beats down Gallagher, but Lorcan gets involved and takes Nese to the outside. Nese takes control and gets Lorcan back into the ring. Nese gets a chair, but Burch rushes back out and Nese leaves the ring as the show comes to a close.