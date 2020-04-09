WWE postpones the upcoming UK tour

WWE has postponed a UK tour that was set to begin next month and rescheduled it for October, with one date pushed to April 2021. Here are the changed dates:

SSE Hydro (Glasgow) – May 3 postponed to October 7

Utilita Arena Newcastle (Newcastle) – May 4 postponed to April 30, 2021

Arena Birmingham (Birmingham) – May 5 postponed to October 4

Motorpoint Arena (Cardiff) – May 6 postponed to October 5

FlyDSA Arena (Sheffield) – May 7 postponed to October 6

O2 Arena (London) – May 8 postponed to October 9