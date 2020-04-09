Jake Roberts in quarantine in Atlanta area hotel following AEW tapings

Speaking to WrestlingInc.com in an interview, AEW’s Jake “The Snake” Roberts said that he’s currently in quarantine in an Atlanta area hotel for next several weeks after finishing AEW tapings.

Roberts said that he was living with Diamond Dallas Page when AEW called and told him to come for tapings. Page, who locked up his house due to the coronavirus, advised Roberts that if he leaves he’s not coming back due to the pandemic.

“He had a baby in the house and nobody needs to be sick around a baby. He took the hard line and said, ‘Dude, if you leave, you can’t come back.’ I had to do it for AEW as I wanna help these guys. Now I’m paying for it brother,” Roberts said in the interview.

The WWE Hall of Famer also believes that wrestling should take a break during these times and everyone should pull it together to help eliminate this virus as quickly as possible.

“It really chaps my ass to see people not paying attention to what they’re asking us to do and they’re doing the same old thing they always do. It shows you how selfish some people can be,” he said. “They’re gonna cause this thing to last longer than it should if we just do the right thing now. People like that should be arrested and put in jail.”