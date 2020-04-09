Hardy compound to return for The Elite Deletion

It looks like Matt Hardy will be resurrecting the Hardy compound for another one of his classic matches as the former WWE Tag Team title holder challenged Chris Jericho to The Elite Deletion.

Hardy had some words to say to The Inner Circle before challenging the former AEW champion to come to his property for The Elite Deletion. The two have been feuding ever since Matt arrived in AEW a few weeks ago and took The Elite’s side in their war against The Inner Circle.

Back when he was employed by Impact Wrestling, Matt used his compound for three matches: The Final Deletion, Delete or Decay, and Total Nonstop Deletion. WWE also used the compound once for The Ultimate Deletion match against Bray Wyatt.

AEW did not announce when this match will happen.