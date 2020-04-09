Gargano/Ciampa feud ends after epic fight on NXT

In a segment that took the whole second hour of NXT on USA Network, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano ended their rivalry in a stripped-down building.

Triple H, waiting for the two in a ring, greeted the two as they entered the building. “This is where it ends right? Right here. It starts in this ring, it ends in this ring,” Triple H told them. “I don’t care what you guys do to each other, but when it’s done here, it’s done.”

He then introduced NXT referee Drake Wuertz. “What he says goes…he’s just here to decide the winner, nothing more. So you guys have at it. When I walk through that door, it’s on.”

As soon as Triple H exited the warehouse, Ciampa and Gargano beat the hell out of each other for the following 50 minutes or so. The filming of the match was different than what you usually see on NXT and it was more shot like a fight scene in a movie, although not at the extend of the boneyard match.

The surprise ending came when Candice LaRae came to the ring to plead with both men to stop. Ciampa refused to finish Gargano so LaRae decided to finish Gargano herself with a low blow. Ciampa, surprised, had a soft moment and said sorry to his former partner and did not pin him. As he stood up, LaRae returned to the ring and kicked Ciampa in the nuts. Gargano, smiling, revealed he had a cup so this was all a show to trick Ciampa. Gargano then hit the Jay Driller on Ciampa on the exposed ring and covered him to end the feud once and for all.