Dana White praises Vince McMahon for how WWE keeps doing business during pandemic

UFC President Dana White praised WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for not being afraid of this pandemic and marching on with his business despite everyone else closing down.

White, who is securing a private island to host UFC shows for international fighters and a hotel on tribal land somewhere on the West Coast to do shows for the next two months, said that he’s ready to get back to work.

“I think a lot of other people are ready to get back. First of all, everybody’s afraid to be first. Realistically the only guy right now who isn’t afraid is me and Vince McMahon,” White told ESPN.

“Vince McMahon hasn’t skipped a beat. What he did was he found solutions. He found ways, get rid of the crowd, and I’m sure he’s doing everything in his power, too, to make sure his guys are safe. Everybody else is afraid to be first.”

Both White and McMahon were on a call with President Donald Trump last Saturday along with other leaders of sports leagues to see what the plan is to reopen sports for fans.