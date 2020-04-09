Cody Says Brodie Lee AEW Dynamite Promos is Not a Parody of Vince McMahon

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Cody Rhodes addressed Brodie Lee’s video promos. The AEW EVP said that he doesn’t know what the original plan was for Brodie Lee’s videos but it has nothing to do with WWE Owner Vince McMahon who he says done alot for him and respects…..

“So I can never tell you the original plan and I don’t even know if there was an original plan and I will say, very unlikely on AEW, you’ll ever hear the name of Vince McMahon said and if you do hear me say it in interviews and in general, I always speak very highly of Vince, because, well A, he’s Vince McMahon and B, I was a WWE guy to start. I didn’t come from anywhere else. I came through their feeder system and they were the house that built me so, when it comes to some of the parallels, I don’t wanna be vague or coy with your question.”

“When it comes to some of the parallels between Brodie’s style of leadership, there are unique parallels but I don’t think it’s particularly a spoof on Vince McMahon and maybe it’s because we’ll see how it develops in the next few weeks.”

“I think Brodie just has a very power boss, very animal kingdom, kind of social Darwinism-type approach to the Dark Order, and I think that’s all in line with perhaps some of Vince’s quirks but, it’s not an outright spoof on the legendary Mr. McMahon. Not outright.”