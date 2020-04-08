WWE women team up for an awesome #dontrushchallenge video

The WWE women have teamed up to film the #dontrushchallenge which is taking social media, especially TikTok, by storm lately.

The video starts with Sasha Banks in bed getting a call on her cell phone with the caller ID displaying “Vince.” She covers her face and then when she removes her hand, she’s all dolled up in her WWE outfit. The phone is then thrown to the next person who’s also in her regular clothes. A rub on the camera lens later…and she’s also transformed into a WWE Superstar.

The female Superstars who participated in this video are Sasha Banks, Naomi, Nia Jax, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Carmella, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Bianca Belair, and Lana.

The video is performed with the Don’t Rush song by U.K. rap duo Young T and Bugsey in the background.

You can check it out below.