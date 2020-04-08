WWE sets new records with WrestleMania Week broadcasts

This year, WWE couldn’t brag about setting new attendance records for WrestleMania but they did find something else to tout – viewership and consumption milestones.

WWE set WrestleMania Week viewership records with more than 967 million video views across all of WWE’s digital and social media platforms, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Additionally, a record 46 million hours of content was consumed during WrestleMania Week, an increase of 28% year-over-year.

WrestleMania was the most social event in WWE history with more than 13.8 million total social media interactions on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, a 57% increase over last year’s WrestleMania, according to Nielsen Social.