Tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion

WWE will hold a tournament to crown the NXT Cruiserweight interim champion since the current champ, Jordan Devlin, is in Ireland and cannot defend the title.

Regal made the announcement during today’s episode of The Bump on the WWE Network. Regal said that more information will be given over the next few days on NXT’s social media accounts.

Asked about the NXT Tag Team titles since Pete Dunne is also stuck in the United Kingdom, Regal said that a decision is still to be made over those titles and hopefully they’ll reach a decision next week.

Those who are not currently in the United States are not allowed to enter due to the travel ban imposed because of the coronavirus.