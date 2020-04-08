TNT Championship tournament starts tonight on Dynamite

Three matches have already been announced for tonight’s Dynamite on TNT which was taped from QT Marshall’s gym in Norcross, Georgia.

These matches are Cody vs Shawn Spears in the first match of the TNT Championship tournament, Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs Best Friends, and Hikura Shida vs Britt Baker. Brodie Lee, the leader of The Dark Order, will also be in action against an unnamed opponent.

Tonight’s commentary will be taken care of by Tony Schiavone and former AEW champion Chris Jericho.