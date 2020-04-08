Notes on Edge and CM Punk
Edge teases continuing feud with Randy Orton by saying “I have a feeling we haven’t seen the last of each other”.
Also calls Orton “the most naturally talent person in the industry.” pic.twitter.com/dJt7f97c9I
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 7, 2020
HE'S BAAAAAAACK!@CMPunk returns to #WWEBackstage NEXT TUESDAY, at 11e/10c, on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/qC0mCK0xtC
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 8, 2020
WWE have released commemorative Firefly FunHouse Match t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/RgzdfpIb6Y
— Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 7, 2020