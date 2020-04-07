WWE resuming television tapings at the Performance Center on Friday

Sean Sapp is reporting that WWE will resume television tapings this coming Friday and will film continuously for a week. The first order of business will be to get tapings done for Smackdown which would air later in the day on FOX.

WWE plans to tape six episodes combined of Raw and Smackdown during the week while also doing multiple episodes of NXT at the nearby Full Sail University in Winter Park. With major sports events clearly not returning in front of an audience over the next couple of months, taping empty arena shows remains the only option to keep business going. Tomorrow’s NXT, featuring Gargano vs Ciampa and the women’s ladder match, was already filmed.

Florida remains under lockdown and WWE is not deemed as an essential business but the company has obviously obtained some kind of permission to go ahead with tapings over the next week.