WWE and DAZN team up for new TV deal in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

WWE and DAZN announced a new multi-year agreement which will see the company’s weekly flagship programming becoming available live and on-demand with original U.S. commentary on the DAZN streaming platform in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Starting this week, DAZN will air Raw and SmackDown exclusively, live 52 weeks a year. WWE fans can also access Raw and SmackDown via video-on-demand on DAZN along with a two-hour version of Raw, a one-hour version of Raw, a one-hour version of SmackDown and WWE’s two weekly recap series Bottom Line and Afterburn.

“We are thrilled to be embarking on a new chapter for WWE in Germany as we bring our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly sports entertainment to DAZN’s robust portfolio of premium sports content,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, WWE’s senior VP and group general manager.

Thomas de Buhr, executive VP of DAZN DACH, added, “We are expanding our portfolio to add an absolutely premium sports entertainment brand that delights many fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We are very pleased to make WWE’s two biggest weekly shows available to all fans live and on-demand.”