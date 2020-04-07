WrestleMania 36 Kickoff shows rating on FOX Sports 1

The WrestleMania 36 Kickoff show on Saturday night did a total of 106,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1 while night two Kickoff did another 112,000.

The Kickoff shows aired on FOX Sports for the first time since the WWE/FOX partnership started and FOX even offered WrestleMania on traditional pay-per-view through their apps.

Just like ESPN, FOX is relying on some WWE content to fill up their void on their sports channel and will be airing 22 hours of WWE footage throughout spring every Tuesday that will serve as a lead-in to WWE Backstage.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)