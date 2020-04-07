Ripley will be off WWE TV for the foreseeable future

Rhea Ripley will be off WWE television for the foreseeable future as her work visa has expired and she has returned to Australia.

Ripley returned to Australia on Monday and must now get her visa renewed. It is unknown when she will be able to return to the United States, especially given how things are in the world with the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unknown if Ripley’s expiring visa played a role in her losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.