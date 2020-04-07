Nia Jax returns to Raw after one year out

Apr 7, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

The post-WrestleMania Raw yielded one surprise – the return of former Raw Women’s champion Nia Jax. Jax showed up and defeated NXT’s Deonna Purrazzo and used Paige’s old RamPaige finisher to secure her quick and decisive victory.

On Twitter, Paige admitted that she gave Jax permission to use her finisher. “You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment,” Paige said. The two are very close friends.

Jax has been out of action for a year as she underwent surgery on both her ACLs and faced a long recovery. She last wrestled at WrestleMania 35.

