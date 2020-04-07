McIntyre recalls Lesnar questioning his involvement in the 3MB group

Drew McIntyre told SI Sports That After doing a segment on a 2013 episode of Raw, Brock Lesnar pulled McIntrye aside and questioned his involvement with the group.

“I remember it well,” McIntyre told SI. “Brock was not long back at that point from UFC. He pulled me aside, and he straight-up asked me,

‘Hey Why The F#ck are you involved in this?’ He was so confused, but he saw something in me and believed in me. It’s pretty crazy, all these years later, I was the guy to take the title from him at WrestleMania.”

“Brock is a man’s man,” said McIntyre. “He won’t do business with you if he thinks you’re not doing the job you should be doing. Brock is a very private person, he doesn’t like people too much, but he’s all about respect. To have earned his respect means a lot.”