Impact Wrestling To Tape Weeks Worth of TV 

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling is set to tape 6-8 weeks worth of TV in Nashville, TN this week. The taping will take place at Skyline Studios. Impact has used Skyline Studios in the past for production, but has never held a taping there.

The taping will likely include the Rebellion show which was originally set to take place in New York City.

All the shows will have an empty arena.

Rebellion is expected to now be either a special episode of Impact or a special on AXS TV.