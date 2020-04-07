CM Punk Says Wrestling Is Impossible To Watch With No Crowd

Apparently former WWE Champion CM Punk isn’t very fond of wrestling with no audience as he called it impossible to watch during an appearance on The No-Sports Report.

“I would be able to watch hockey or UFC or Bellator, any kind of mixed martial arts fight when there’s no people in the crowd because it’s a sport. With pro wrestling, I find it completely impossible to watch with no crowd. The audience is the 100% – and this is more evident than ever now – driving force behind what wrestlers do in the ring. When I wrestled, that was my boss.”

Punk went on to say that without the emotion of the crowd he feels like he’s watching a video game.

“Without all of that, I don’t know what we’re doing. It lends credence, in my opinion, to everyone who argues that wrestling is just a stage fight, it’s a stimulation, its predetermined acrobatics. Without the audience, without the emotion and the adrenaline, that’s what I feel like I’m watching, I feel like I’m watching a video game.”