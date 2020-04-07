Brodie Lee Set for Action on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It will be The Exalted One of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee, who will be in action. You can check out the announcement below.

AEW Dynamite will air tomorrow night on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears (First-Round TNT Title Tournament)

* Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends

* Lance Archer in action

* Brodie Lee in action