AS I SEE IT April 7: Thoughts on Wrestlemania

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

PWBTS on Facebook

Welcome to the not-so-long days (plural) journey into night (s) in what was the most unique Wrestlemania of (hopefully) all time.

It’s been surreal to watch recent shows without fans, and even more so Wrestlemania, where fans are such an integral part of the event… and the entire week.

For a business that sees fans as “marks”….when things get back to whatever form of normal will follow all this…I hope major companies treat their fans with a lot more respect than they might have before.

Thoughts on both nights’ presentations

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions in a good basic event opener after The Kabuki Warriors knock Bliss off the apron and nearly blow a double-team by hitting one another, followed by Asuka hitting the ring post shoulder-first and. Cross hits a spinning neckbreaker on Sane, and. Bliss tagging in and hits Twisted Bliss for the finish.

Elias defeated King Corbin in an OK match pretty much suitable for a RAW or Smackdown after Elias reversed a underhanded move by Corbin rolling Elias him up with his feet on the ropes, the referee catches Corbin then Elias rolls Corbin up with a handful of tights for the win.

In a well-worked but somewhat disappointing match, Becky Lynch defended her Raw Women’s Championship over Shayna Baszler. For all the hype the match got on WWE TV, the match was way too short, and placed too early on the show. The finish saw Baszler grabbed Lynch and slammed her into the commentary table. Baszler gets her

in the ring, with Lynch surprises her with a Dis-Arm-Her, flipping out of a slam attempt, followed by Baszler applying a Kirifuda Clutch, reversed by Lynch fallling back and twists her body over Baszler for the pinfall.

* Sami Zayn (with Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro) successfully defended his title over

Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) in a result that wasn’t a surprise, considering that Bryan has already said he’s taking paternity leave.

The finish saw Cesaro and Nakamura blindside Gulak and drive him into the ring steps. Bryan hit all concerned with a suicide dive, then come off the top rope toward Zayn, but Zayn hits him with a Heluva Kick out of nowhere for the win!

Then there was the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match with Kofi Kingston vs. Jimmy Uso vs. John Morrison (champion with The Miz).

The winner (along with their tag team partner, would be Smackdown Tag Team Champions, jury-rigged because The Miz was “injured” (read: came to the Performance Center on the day of taping with a temperature, which caused Roman Reigns to choose not to work the show). Quite accidentally, it wound up being better than what the original would have been.

This match had more spectacular moves, and insane spots that still have all concerned in ice baths and heating pads…more than I’m going to attempt to describe.

The finish saw Morrison setting up a ladder bridge again and climbing the ladder. He grabbed the Tag Team Titles, but Kingston climbed and cut him off. Morrison kicks around the ladder. Uso gots in the ring and sets up another ladder next to them. He then

clubbed Kingston and head-butts Morrison. All three grabbed at the belts. In the middle of the mess, the titles are off, but all three were holding it. No one let go, so no one has won yet. Uso and Kingston head-butted Morrison off the ladder onto the ladder bridge! Morrison fell while holding the titles, and won to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

In the best wrestling match of the night, Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins, with a match that first saw a DQ, then the match restarted with Owens defeating Rollins featuring an insane senton by Owens onto Rollins from the (still) giant WrestleMania sign. After both got back into the ring, Owens just dropped Rollins with a Stunner for the pinfall.

In a brief comedy segment, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth comes up to Gronk and Mojo Rawley , and “asked for their protection” and. said “he always has to have his head on a swivel.” Of course, Gronk rolls R-Truth up, who was then thrown off by Rawley and pins R-Truth for the title.

Then, in a short intense paint-by-numbers match, Braun Strowman won the WWE Universal Championship over Goldberg. The match was pretty much a powerslam attempt, four spears and kick-outs, a jackhammer, but Strowman countered into four powerslams and the pinfall. Presumably post-Wrestlemania booking will somehow feature Strowman being paired by Reigns to get the belt to Reigns as it was pretty much certain to have been without the challenges of COVID 19.

Then, there was the Boneyard Match where The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles. This was the spectacular match of the weekend….the kind of thing Vince McMahon has always wanted to do on his PPVs. It was was spectacular, one part Buried Alive match, one part Broken Matt Hardy film, and one part WWE Studios short subject.

The mini-movie went into a cemetery with theatrical lighting and smoke all around. A hearse pulls up with Undertaker’s music playing. Two druids get out and pull a coffin out of the back. The coffin is opened, and Styles pops out! Styles smiles and says that wasn’t scary. He calls out Undertaker.

Metallica provided “Now That We’re Dead” by Metallica plays (always thought WWE should have found a license Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear The Reaper” back in the day) for something with Undertaker .

Undertaker came out as the American Badass (aka Bikertaker).

The segment was done like one part horror film, one part an old western movie. The match featured brawling with Druids, Gallows and Anderson, tombstones, shovels, tractors. A false finish came as Styles grabbed a shovel and cracks Undertaker in the spine with it to knock him into the grave. Styles lifts up dirt and prepares to plow dirt onto Undertaker in the grave; but all of a sudden a blinding white light appears and Undertaker is behind Styles on the tractor. He then goes into Superman mode, lifts his arms to send an adjacent roof on fire, big boots Styles down, lays out Gallows and Anderson down, grabs Gallows and throws him off the roof, and gives Anderson a Tombstone Piledriver on the roof!

Undertaker says it’s just him and Styles now. Styles begs off, but Undertaker chokeslammed him off the roof through some pallets, talked smack to Styles, who begs Undertaker not to bury him. He then big boots him Styles the hole. Undertaker has a psychotic look on his face, and proceeds to bury Styles alive!

Undertaker gets on his motorcycle, turns it on, and lifts his arm up. Fire engulfs the roof and his logo flashes on the wall. Undertaker drives off as Metallica plays.

Night two started with the best overall match if the weekend with Charlotte Flair defeating Rhea Ripley for NXT Women’s Championship. While it was the best match, it seems the worst booking decision. This sends a message that NXT is always the farm club, despite the repeated marketing of NXT as a third brand.

It was an intricate match where Flair attacked Ripley’s knee throughout the match and went for submissions. Ripley sold them beautifully, made attempts to come back, only to attacked again reams in pain and clutches her leg. Flair attacked the leg again and again before applying a Figure Four Leglock, then a Figure Eight. Ripley had no choice but to submit!

* In a very basic match, Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley (with Lana) after nailing Lashley with the Black Mass for the win.

* Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler (with Sonya Deville) and post-match, Beast gets his beauty as he and Mandy Rose kiss.

* In an all-Performance Center Grade A Last Man Standing Match, Edge defeated Randy Orton with every possible toy known to humanity including TV cameras, weight plates, he tables, weight machines, plate rack, garage doors, conference tables ladders, storage carts, ringside steps, sandbags, pickup truck …before Edge finally finishes off Orton with a one-man con-chair-to

* WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley is running away from some unknown wrestlers and gets cornered. Rob Gronkowski sees this happening from his platform and dives

on them and pins Rawley to win the WWE 24/7 Championship.

* The Street Profits successfully defend the Raw Tag Team Championship Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega in a match that served the purpose of bringing Bianca Belair onto the RAW roster from NXT,

* Bayley retains her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination overSasha Banks,. Lacey Evans, Tamina, Naomi

* In a bizarre segment better suited for a RAW or Smackdown, we then had the Firefly Fun House “Match”…that was anything but a match with John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. It was basically The Fiend talking about how Cena took his opportunity away from him and went through a stream of unconsciousness of Cena’s careerand other segments with Cena inserted, ranging from Cena’s 2002 SmackDown “Ruthless Aggression” debut to a 1980s Saturday Night’s Main Event with a blue steel cage backdropwall. Then Wyatt now appears as his old Florida Man gimmick with clips shown from WrestleMania XXX of the crowd singing to Wyatt. This was “supposed to be a prophecy fulfilled”, but it was his grandest failure, turning Wyatt into The Fiend.

Wyatt then appears on Monday Nitro and acting as Eric Bischoff in the nWo. Wyatt brings out Cena, who comes out with a spray painted WCW title ala Hollywood Hogan. McMahon on commentary exclaims, “It’s such good shit!” They then show footage of all of Cena’s big losses to CM Punk, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Undertaker.

* In another paint by numbers match, Drew McIntyre defeated vs. Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) to win the WWE Championship as Lesnar quickly attacks McIntyre hit him with four F-5s, then with multiple Germans…followed by McIntyre hitting him with a Claymore Kick out of nowhere, but Lesnar kicks out, then another then another then another for the pinfall and the titles

The fact WWE could do what it did under the circumstances was a miracle. They ought to be applauded for the creativity.

Until next time…