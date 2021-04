A spot in the Edge-Orton Wrestlematch upset people backstage

– According to Dave Meltzer, many people backstage were upset that they didn’t cut the spot in the Edge and Randy Orton match where Orton used the weight cord to choke Edge.

You might recall that Chris Benoit used a weight cord to hang himself. WWE for years after the incident banned choking and even fired Daniel Bryan at one point for choking Justin Roberts with his own tie.