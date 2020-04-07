4/7/20 AEW Dark Recap

Tony Schiavone, Cody, Excalibur, Jimmy Havoc, and Taz are all on commentary this week.

Match #1 – Singles Match: QT Marshall vs. Lee Johnson

They lock up and Marshall backs Johnson into the corner. Marshall applies a wrist-lock, but Johnson counters. Marshall applies a hammer-lock, but Johnson comes back with a back elbow. Marshall drops Johnson with a shoulder tackle and then a hip toss. Marshall connects with an arm-drag take down and applies an arm-bar. Johnson fights back and puts Marshall in the corner. Johnson connects with a few shots, but Marshall comes back with shots of his own. Johnson delivers an elbow and comes off the ropes, but Marshall catches him and slams him to the mat. Marshall connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Johnson kicks out. Marshall applies an abdominal stretch, but Johnson counters with a few elbows. Johnson delivers a couple dropkicks, but Marshall comes back with an elbow and a clothesline. Marshall delivers a back body drop, but Johnson comes back with a kick. Marshall counters back with a back-breaker and then comes off the top with a swanton and gets the pin fall.

Winner: QT Marshall

Match #2 – Singles Match: Wardlow (w/MJF) vs. Ryan Pyles

Pyles charges at Wardlow, but Wardlow catches him and drops him with the F-10. Wardlow steps on Pyles’s chest an gets the pin fall.

Winner: Wardlow

Match #3 – Singles Match: Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford)vs. Tony Donati

They lock up and Sabian applies a front face-lock. He takes Donati to the mat, but Donati counters with a hammer-lock. Sabian gets up, but Donati applies a side headlock. Sabian sends him off the ropes, but Donati drops him with a shoulder tackle. Sabian runs the ropes and applies a front face-lock. Sabian takes Donati to the mat and applies an arm-bar. Donati gets free and takes Sabian to the mat, but Ford grab Donati’s foot. Sabian kicks Donati in the face and stomps him down in the corner. Sabian feigns a shoulder injury as Ford chokes Donati over the ropes. Sabian takes Donati down with a suplex and drives his knee into his back a few times. Sabian applies a seated surfboard submission, but Donati gets to his feet and gets free. Sabian drops him with an elbow and goes for the cover, but Donati kicks out. Sabian kicks Donati in the corner and then delivers an enzuigiri. Sabian delivers another kick and goes for the cover, but Donati kicks out. Sabian sends Donati to the corner, but Donati comes back with an elbow shot.

Sabian counters back and goes for a Michinoku Driver, but Donati counters and delivers a brain buster. Donati goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Donati sends Sabian to the corner, but Sabian sends him to the apron. Sabian kicks Donati as Donati comes back into the ring and then drops him with a swinging neck-breaker. Sabian kicks Donati in the face and takes him to the mat. Sabian locks in a submission and Donati taps out.

Winner: Kip Sabian