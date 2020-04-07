4/6/20 WWE Raw Viewership

Last night’s episode of Raw got a major post-WrestleMania bounce in the ratings, with viewership up as well. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.70 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.1 million viewers, up 21% and 9% from last week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 1.924 million. The numbers were the highest in each metric since the March 16th episode brought in a 0.76 demo rating and 2.335 million viewers. That episode was the first Raw to be filmed without an audience in attendance.

The episode saw the typical bounce from WrestleMania, a touch higher than last year’s 18% ratings increase and slightly below the 22% bounce from 2018. It was right on par with the 21% jump from three years ago. Raw as a whole ranked #3 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind Fox News’ The Story (0.77 demo rating, 5.463 million viewers) at 7 PM and the news network’s Special Report with Brett Baier (0.74/6.053 million) at 6 PM.

The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.311 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.69 demo rating (2.063 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.64 demo rating (1.925 million viewers)

Last week:

Monday Night Raw had the lowest number in modern-day history for its WrestleMania go-home show with an average of 1,923,000 viewers.

Hour one started with 2,139,000 viewers, then dropped to 1,986,000 in the second hour before crashing to 1,646,000 viewers in the third and final hour. It is pretty clear that putting a lot of video packages and re-airing old matches is not working when it comes to retaining viewers during these difficult times.

Raw was #3, #4, and #7 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and all the way down to #31 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

