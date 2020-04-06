Jim Cornette on where Triple H would be today if he did not marry Stephanie McMahon

JIM CORNETTE’S DRIVE-THRU 4/6/20

Cornette on where HHH would be today if he did not marry Stephanie McMahon: “He would either be one of the guys that was on top in the Attituded era that they bring back and treat fairly well, making legend appearances, or he would have transitioned into being an agent, probably the senior agent. He would not be a multi billionaire or millionaire. He would not probably, I don’t think he would have gotten an open checkbook for NXT I don’t think he would be able to do some of the things of the magnitude he has done unless he had the family connection, but he probably still would have been involved in a lot of it. Maybe not even full time anymore. If he would have gone as far as he could go as an agent or producer and he really didn’t want to do anymore because he had the money, he might be retired and making shots as a talent. He wouldn’t be hurting because once he had that run from the late ’90s to the mid-2000s, he is a smart guy and would be fixed, but I don’t see these global developmental territories popping up around the earth and all that other stuff unless he was in the family.”

