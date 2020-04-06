D’Amore on doing intergender matches and going with Tessa Blanchard as the Impact Champion

SITTING RINGSIDE WITH DAVE PENZER 3/30/20: SCOTT D’AMORE

34:00 D’Amore on doing intergender matches and going with Tessa Blanchard as the Impact Champion:

“It took a lot of discussion and consideration…You’re taught you don’t lay hands on a woman. a 260 pound man like Michael Elgin who is a mountain of muscle smashing around Tessa who is 100 plus pounds smaller than him, but, you have to really get over those things and appreciate the athlete that Tessa and a lot of the women in the industry are, and you know, the fact that times change, and what our thoughts are and how we view it, I think a lot of the newer generation, they younger generation don’t look at it and say, well this is a man abusing a woman because they have been raised…today’s generation is in video games, women fight men, and Marvel movies, women fight men, and it is more acceptable because they have grown up seeing it, but they haven’t seen it on this level of wrestling.”