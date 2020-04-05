WWE News and Notes
– The Wrestling Observer reports that last night’s Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 is being considered a huge success and similar stuff is now expected in the future. Michael Hayes was the producer of the show last night and Triple H was said to be very hands on as well.
– The Wrestling Observer also reports that WWE wanted as many babyfaces to go over as possible due to the negativity of what is going on in the world right now.
– Kevin Nash praised night one of WrestleMania 36.
Really enjoyed part one of @WrestleMania. Hard to work to an empty area. To do a ladder match with those bumps to no one was amazing. The @undertaker vs @AJStylesOrg match was very entertaining. Great production quality. Congratulations @BraunStrowman well deserved
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 5, 2020
– Chris Jericho tweeted:
I’m watching #WrestleMania with the sound off and I’m really enjoying it! Not a dig at the commentators, it just eliminates the lack of noise in the venue and gives it a better vibe. Try it out!
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 6, 2020