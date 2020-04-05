WWE News and Notes

– The Wrestling Observer reports that last night’s Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 is being considered a huge success and similar stuff is now expected in the future. Michael Hayes was the producer of the show last night and Triple H was said to be very hands on as well.

– The Wrestling Observer also reports that WWE wanted as many babyfaces to go over as possible due to the negativity of what is going on in the world right now.

– Kevin Nash praised night one of WrestleMania 36.

Really enjoyed part one of @WrestleMania. Hard to work to an empty area. To do a ladder match with those bumps to no one was amazing. The @undertaker vs @AJStylesOrg match was very entertaining. Great production quality. Congratulations @BraunStrowman well deserved — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 5, 2020

– Chris Jericho tweeted: