Line-up for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, Night 1 Recap Video

Join us for live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night Two beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 6pm ET later this evening.

You can click here for full coverage of Night One. Above is a Night One recap video.

Below is the line-up for Night Two from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Pre-show

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

