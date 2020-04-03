AEW Reportedly Taped Matches For Dynamite Despite Georgia Officials Intervening

AEW reportedly taped content for the next few weeks of AEW Dynamite, despite the attempt of Georgia officials to intervene. Wrestling Inc reports that Georgia officials arrived at QT Marshall’s gym in Norcoss, Georgia on Thursday and attempted to shut the AEW tapings that were going on there down.

According to the site, AEW was able to produce the proper paperwork that showed that they were following proper codes and the tapings were allowed to go on, with state officials staying to ensure that protocols were followed and everyone’s safety was ensured.

The report comes after Georgia governor Brian Kemp filed a stay-at-home order that runs through April 13th. The tapings are being used to provide content for Dynamite through the middle of May.