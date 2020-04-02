Video: Brodie Lee continues to channel Vince McMahon

Apr 2, 2020 - by James Walsh

Brodie Lee continued to channel Vince McMahon during the Dark Order segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the segment below, in which Lee continues to play the control freak and demanded that his minions call him “Mr. Brodie,” which looked to be a a reference to the “Mr. McMahon” character. When a minion yawned, he snapped at him. 

As noted last week, Lee made a few McMahon references in his segment on that episode as well which is rumored to have upset people in WWE. 

