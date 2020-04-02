Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center Was Reporting Everything Back to Vince

In an interview with FlipDaScript, Jake Roberts discussed how Vince McMahon sent him to rehab several times, Highlights are below.

On Vince McMahon sending him to rehab:

“Vince McMahon sent me a couple of damn rehabs, that’s a joke. Not a joke to him when he paid for it I’m sure, about $40,000 a pop, every time I went, and he sent me several times, but that shit didn’t take, man, it didn’t take.”

On what life was like for him when WWE sent him to rehab:

“He sent me to hardcore rehab. The first one he sent me to, this was back, 1987, 88, something like that. I’m going through the paces, I’m learning the ropes pretty quick, learned what to say, what not to say, what to do, what to do, but every damn day, I’d be in some class or something because they run you to classes each day, you ain’t sitting around, they got you doing things, and what they’re trying to do is de-program you, trying to bring you back to reality where you got to do certain things at a certain time, get you in a different groove. Well, I kept getting pulled out of my class and had to go see a psychotherapist, he had me in there doing all sorts of goofy ass shit, playing with dolls, beating up dolls. ‘What’s wrong with you man, wanting me to beat up a goddamn doll?’ ‘Show your anger.’ ‘You really want to see my fucking anger? I’m gonna show you some goddamn anger, man.’

On how he believed the psychotherapist was reporting back to Vince McMahon:

“Come to find out, McMahon was having me analyzed every goddamn day I was there. Talk about rules, brother, I thought between doctor patient thing was supposed to be sacred. Well, evidently it wasn’t. Because this man was reporting back to McMahon. He wanted to see how I ticked, so he could deal with me, and play me, he learned a lot about me, and I thought that was kind of bullshit.”